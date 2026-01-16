Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush Valentine’s Day wedding rumours denied

Friday morning broke for the fans with the news of actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush getting married in February 2026. As the rumour spread fast the fans took the social media by storm posting their excited reactions. Still we have come to know that fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for the news! Now it has found out that the news is not true at all.

A reliable source told , “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour which has caught wind.”

The source went on to say that Mrunal’s movie Do Deewane Seher Mein which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi is slated for release just before the speculated wedding date, which is not typical for Mrunal’s role.

Also, the source stated, “Dhanush and Mrunal might get married on Valentine’s Day? A retrospective view on the initial moment of their rumored love story.”

A source claimed, “She has a movie is going to be released in February, so why would she get married just a few days before her film release? And then in March, she has another film’s release in Telugu in March.”

Mrunal and Dhanush’s love story has been going on for a while but they have not made any of their relationship public yet.

This whole thing began when in August 2025, Mrunal did not hesitate to meet Dhanush who came for the premiere of her movie Son of Sardaar 2.

It caused a lot of speculation among the netizens who thought Dhanush had come for Mrunal, to support her.