Mrunal Thakur reveals details about her next film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'

Mrunal Thakur got active to promote her upcoming film, Do Deewane Seher Mein.

In an interview in Mumbai she talked about her upcoming romantic marriage with star Dhansuh have intensified.

The 33-year-old was in Mumbai speaking about her upcoming romantic drama when she was asked about reports claiming she will marry Dhanush on February 14, in response the actress laughed and jokingly noted, “Guys, aaj meri haldi hai, kal sangeet hai. Please khana kha lena”.

She also said that she finds the speculation amusing. “I just keep laughing. Because mujhe bhi nahi pata hai yaar, meri shaadi ho rahi hai”, she says, adding that if she ever marries, she will announce it herself.

Amid all the laughter on arrange marriage discussions she also gave a sneak peak of her upcoming film, she simultaneously admitted that conversations do happen.

“Maine toh kal hi bol diya dhoond lo,” she says, explaining she jokingly asked her father to find her a match.

But she is clear about one thing. “One shouldn’t just get married just for the sake of it… when the time is right, when you meet the right match… that time you should go for it.”

Her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi joins the fun, suggesting people line up outside her house dressed as bridegrooms.

Do Deewane Seher Mein, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is releasing in cinemas on February 20.