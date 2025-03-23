WATCH: MS Dhoni’s lightning-quick stumping ends SKY’s inning

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeping batter MS Dhoni came up with a vintage lightning-quick stumping during their IPL 2025 game against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The former India captain left fans amazed with his brilliant efforts behind the wickets as he helped Noor Ahmad remove Mumbai Indians’ stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians clashed in the third game of the ongoing IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

MI were in trouble from the start after they were put to bat first. Rohit Sharma scored a four-ball duck in the very first over.

Will Jacks then joined Ryan Rickelton who also departed after scoring 13 runs off seven balls as Mumbai Indians lost both openers on 21 in 2.2 overs.

Following his dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the crease and looked to stabilise the inning.

However, Jacks fell after scoring 11 runs, leaving MI struggling at 36-3 in 4.4 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then stitched a 51-run partnership to take their side to 87 before the former fell to MS Dhoni’s brilliance behind the wickets.

His dismissal came on the third ball of the 11th over when Noor Ahmad bowled a delivery and Suryakumar Yadav went for an inside-out drive.

The Mumbai Indians batter missed the ball which spun away and MS Dhoni completed the stumping in a quick manner.

The right-handed batter scored 29 runs off 26 balls before his dismissal which left his side reeling at 87-4 in 10.3 overs.

Varma scored 31 while Deepak Chahar contributed with an unbeaten 28 off 15 balls to help MI post 155 over the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.