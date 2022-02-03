MS Dhoni makes OTT debut with ‘Atharva: The Origin’

Indian cricket star MS Dhoni has made his digital debut with mythological sci-fi series titled ‘Atharva: The Origin’.

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his OTT debut, as revealed by the cricketer on Wednesday evening. The mythological sci-fi series titled ‘Atharva: The Origin’ is an adaptation of an unpublished book written by debutant author Ramesh Thamilmani.

Sharing the teaser video of the show which sees the sportsperson in an animated avatar on the battlefield fighting with demon-like creatures, Singh wrote “Happy to announce my new Avatar…..Atharva”.

The web series will be backed by Dhoni Entertainment, the production house launched by him and wife Sakshi in 2019. Speaking earlier about the project, Sakshi stated, “The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility”.

“The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing, and course of the forthcoming”, she mentioned further.

“We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film”, cricket star’s wife concluded.

Cricket fans are overjoyed to see their favorite player in this all-new look, Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts about the teaser while many compared his character portrayal to that of ‘Baahubali’.

Thala in his new avatar – ATHARVA 🔥❤️ The graphic novel which will be releasing in Amazon according to sources 🔥#MSDhoni #AtharvaTheOrigin #DhoniAsAtharva @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/onrw18RJe0 — Dhoni Devotees (@dhoni_devotees) February 2, 2022

Woww!! #MSDhoni in a new avatar for us. #AtharvaTheOrigin Graphic Novel is going to be a treat. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Ebh8U4tHrC — TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni (@imDhoni_fc) February 2, 2022

