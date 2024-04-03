MS Dhoni to make a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT?

Former India captain Mahendra Sindh (MS) Dhoni is all set to make his acting debut in the highly anticipated Kollywood movie The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay popularly known as Thalapathy, Indian media reported.

Thalapathy Vijay is working on his upcoming spy-thriller GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and is currently shooting the climax of his film.

According to a report published by an Indian media outlet, the role of MS Dhoni in the film is expected to be ‘short and crisp.’ However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be announced.

The excitement is palpable among fans as they eagerly await to glimpse their beloved cricketer sharing screen with Vijay.

MS Dhoni, who entered Kollywood as producer with LGM, shares a cordial relationship with Thalapathy Vijay and has aspirations of collaborating with ‘Superstar of Kollywood’ in a project.

According to media agencies, Thalapathy has completed his Kerala shoot and is looking forward to shooting the next sequence in Russia.

The movie is said to be a scientific fiction film involving time travel and Vijay is seen playing double role (Father & Son). Reports suggest that the movie is largely based on Hollywood movie Gemini Man (2019) starring Will Smith.

The movie boasts a big star cast like Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu and Mic Mohan who returns to the screen after several years hitus and will be seen playing the antogonist in the movie. Yuvan Shankar Raja had scored the music and the makers have decided to release the movie in August 2024.