MS Dhoni’s fan spends thousands to watch him live, yet to pay daughters’ school fees

A fan of former India captain Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni showed his love for the cricketer as he splurged a huge sum of INR64,000 to watch him live but is yet to pay for his daughter’s school fees.

MS Dhoni, who had also led Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is counted among the cricket luminaries of India, amassing a considerable following throughout India.

One fan has definitely stood out with his love or say craziness for the cricketer.

With Dhoni rumoured to retire at the end of IPL 2024, the fan ensured he didn’t miss the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the ace cricketer playing on the field.

He splurged a huge sum of Rs 64,000 just to watch Dhoni along with his three daughters during Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8.

“I didn’t get the tickets, so I bought them in black. It was a total of INR 64,000. I am yet to pay the school fees [of my daughters]. But we wanted to see MS Dhoni just once,” the father told Sportwalk Chennai as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, one of the fan’s young daughters said: “My father has worked very hard to get these tickets. We were very happy when Dhoni came to play.”

Notably, Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in the IPL match held in Chennai on Monday, thus, moving to the fourth spot.

CSK emerged victorious in the first two games of the season and then went on to lose their two away fixtures against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MS Dhoni, who stepped down as CSK captain in March 2022, has led the team to IPL victory five times and 10 times to the series finals.