‘Ms. Marvel’ leaks hint at major ‘Spider-Man’ connections!

Fans have got their hands on a few leaked images from the sets of Disney’s ‘Ms. Marvel’, which hints at some serious connections between Marvel comic’s two characters.

Marvel fans were overjoyed to finally manage some glimpses from the reshoot of Marvel’s upcoming television series ‘Ms. Marvel’, and more so to spot a connection with the last superhero blockbuster ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’.

🚨 Iman Vellani on set of the Disney+ #MsMarvel series during reshoots. The scene description: Kamala Khan is possibly being chased by drones, that looks similar to the one used by Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/5g8ZPBHyxr — Cosmic Media (@CosmicMMedia) February 7, 2022

The scene featured in the images doing rounds on social media sees Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, in her costume of Ms. Marvel, as she is being chased around by a drone.

Those who have been a fan of Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer might recognize the drone in a split, being the one that Mysterio used to pin everything on Peter Parker.

Moreover, these drones caused massive damage to London Bridge, with the help of EDITH. These drones featured in the latest release ‘No Way Home’ as well, when the government seized the assets after Parker was blamed for Mysterio’s murder.

It is being anticipated that this connection might fix the big plot hole of ‘Spider-Man: No way Home’, which was addressed by the writers earlier.

Miniseries by Marvel Cinematic Universe which is slated to premiere by mid this year stars Iman Vellani in the titular role of Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan. Other cast of the series include Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Aly Khan.

The ‘six episodes’ series, part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Bilall Fallah, and Adil El Arbi.

Comments