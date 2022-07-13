Ms.Marvel: Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan termed best on-screen pair

Canadian critic and YouTuber John Campea said the pairing of actors Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan in Ms. Marvel may be the best he has seen.

It is pertinent to mention that Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan play the roles of Hassan and Aisha, the great grandparents of the protagonist Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

The musician-turned-actor made his entry into the web show in episode 5 Time and Again.

“This may be the best-looking (comeback or comedy) movie pair,” he said as quoted in a report. “Fawad Khan is attractive and handsome, while Mehwish Hayat is stunning and smiles charmingly. I’ve never seen a better-looking couple.”

“I grew up watching them and then I was like working with them,” Vellani told the host. She further added: “My mom [especially] was like more stoked about Fawad being in our show than she was about me. So I think that says it all.”

She added: “But yeah they’re so nice and just the fact that we are bringing together you know Indian and Pakistan just through the music and through our actors where we have scenes where there’s a Pakistani and [an] Indian, a British person, a Canadian person, American all in one screen, that’s so wonderful and that’s what our show is about.”

The web show is receiving praise for its portrayal of the South Asian community. It has highlighted traditions, events and music from the two countries.

The show tells the story of Kamala Khan, an obsessed fan of Captain Marvel, growing up in Jersey City.

Two-time Oscar and three-time Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy along with Meera Menon, Adil Al Arbi and Bilal Fallah have co-directed the upcoming project.

Sana Amanat, who has worked on several Marvel projects, has co-written the venture alongside Bisha K. Ali.

