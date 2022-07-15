Ms Marvel: Twitterati isn’t over the season finale yet

‘Ms Marvel’ – the tale of the first Muslim female superhero – is over with a banging finale, but Twitterati doesn’t seem to be over it as yet.

The six-episodic mini-series ‘Ms Marvel’ – heartwarming albeit power-packed story of the female Muslim superhero – finally comes to an end this week with the groundbreaking season finale.

The final episode was powered by some stunning revelations about Kamala Khan, along with her taking up the superhero responsibilities officially with the undying support from her family and even the Muslim community of Jersey city.

As much as it was enjoyed by desi MCU fans for the first-time representation of neighbouring countries on the international screens, the enthusiasts are not ready to bid farewell to the show as yet.

With ‘Ms Marvel’ being one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site ever since the finale streamed yesterday, the Twitter feed is filled with mixed emotions and reactions of the Marvel legions.

Let’s have a look at what all they have to say about the finale.

As a Pakistani who just got to experience the representation that is #msmarvel I want to take a sec to appreciate the black community who w/o their hype we would not have had Black Panther & w/o black panther there would be no Shang-Chi or #kamalakhan when 1 of us win. We all win — watchwithneebz (@watchwithneebz) July 13, 2022

Ms. Marvel is my favorite MCU project of the year atm. It’s exemplary of how creatives can make significant changes from the comics while still respecting and understanding the source material, honoring the core of the characters and modernizing while pushing them to new heights. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) July 14, 2022

The @msmarvel #MsMarvel series I believe will be a catalyst to start healing intergenerational trauma. @ZenobiaShroff @mohankapur embrace Kamala Khan as she is. This is the love we need to see in our families and in our community. @bishakali @asgharthegrouch @MiniB622 @SOCFilms — Marvel For Farah Khan and Aqsa Parvez (@MarvelFarahAqsa) July 14, 2022

For everyone that says “ms marvel was bad”, it wasn’t made for you. It was made for an audience that was always shamed for embracing their culture, an audience that never felt seen, an audience that had to watch movies with predominantly white characters for so many years. — Ruby🧣 (@SherlocksBored) July 13, 2022

Watched #MsMarvel and agree that it’s not perfect, but I enjoyed it from a cultural standpoint. I’ve never really seen anything like it and I felt (especially the last episode) was such good, impactful TV. ps There’s an end credit scene and also WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/O9BrgK1IFh — Neha ⚡️Tiwari (@Nehalia) July 14, 2022

37. Ms Marvel, 9/10

I really had low expectations for this show but it was just such a fun experience. It’s a really nice origin show, and I enjoyed most characters there. Kamala as a character is super real and likeable with how a lot of people might relate to her irl. pic.twitter.com/PF6gqzECAi — Rez 🍥 Three Hopes (@RezuBoo) July 14, 2022

At this point those not watching are really sleeping on this show. Those last two episodes were amazing! I don’t know how they tie in to the whole Marvel thing but I learned a lot. — Ameerah Holliday (@Ms_Holliday93) July 7, 2022

THIS. This scene proves why #MsMarvel really stands out from the other MCU shows. Kamala Khan’s journey and battle all with her family by her side. It is the heart and soul of the show. Could not have thought of a better origin for her name. pic.twitter.com/JQ5PqBaINR — Sweeny (@StarlordSweeny) July 14, 2022

not enough people talking about this perfect “how it started vs. how it’s going” moment in #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/LgHhJ5zv3W — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) July 14, 2022

Hero suit from Ammi

Hero name from Abu#MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/XZQsNfTBMT — #MsMarvel UK⚡️ (@MsMarvelUK) July 13, 2022

Ms Marvel actually changed MCU’s long standing tradition of terrible fathers by giving us these two pic.twitter.com/1ttb4ru897 — RAIN || Ineffable Husbands 😇😈 (@loki_friggasonn) July 13, 2022

catch me crying in the club getting emotional over MS. MARVEL. Iman Vellani is a freakin’ revelation. This was by far and away my favorite of the Marvel TV projects, and it got me in so many feels seeing characters and moments from those comics come to life. pic.twitter.com/JW485rP8R9 — Amy Thunderjam (@IfSheBeWorthy) July 14, 2022

i cried so much with ms marvel last ep pic.twitter.com/XHmdaArUKQ — ab (@ttaynew) July 14, 2022

I need the halal, haram hats from Ms. Marvel — Heeby 🫶🏽 (@the_waheeb) July 14, 2022

I loved Ms.Marvel and am looking forward the her return in The Marvels! Also we’re getting closer to the reintroduction of so many characters! Iykyk~ — Biohazard Cereza (@cereza_vt) July 14, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Ms. Marvel’ is the first Muslim superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

