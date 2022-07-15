Friday, July 15, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Ms Marvel: Twitterati isn’t over the season finale yet

test

‘Ms Marvel’ – the tale of the first Muslim female superhero – is over with a banging finale, but Twitterati doesn’t seem to be over it as yet.

The six-episodic mini-series ‘Ms Marvel’ – heartwarming albeit power-packed story of the female Muslim superhero – finally comes to an end this week with the groundbreaking season finale.

The final episode was powered by some stunning revelations about Kamala Khan, along with her taking up the superhero responsibilities officially with the undying support from her family and even the Muslim community of Jersey city.

As much as it was enjoyed by desi MCU fans for the first-time representation of neighbouring countries on the international screens, the enthusiasts are not ready to bid farewell to the show as yet.

With ‘Ms Marvel’ being one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site ever since the finale streamed yesterday, the Twitter feed is filled with mixed emotions and reactions of the Marvel legions.

Let’s have a look at what all they have to say about the finale.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Ms. Marvel’ is the first Muslim superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.