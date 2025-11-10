Glamour Awards: Ms. Rachel dazzles in an outfit made from upcycled black fabric

Children’s educator and YouTube sensation Ms Rachel captivated attendees with a striking and meaningful outfit.

The 42-year-old, whose full name is Rachel Accurso, stood out not only for her beautiful gown but also for the powerful it conveyed.

The dress, made from upcycled black fabric, featured drawings created by children from Gaza, transforming it into a poignant symbol of resilience and hope. The artwork was embroidered alongside the children’s names in Arabic, highlighting both heartbreak and strength.

Known for her educational YouTube channel, which she launched to support her son with a speech delay, Ms Rachel has become a global phenomenon. With millions of viewers, she not only educates but also amplifies the voices of children in conflict zones like Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine.

For the event, she reached out to children in Gaza, inviting them to share drawings that represented their experiences. These artworks were meticulously embroidered on to her dress, turning it into a canvas of personal stories and dreams.

On the red carpet, she conveyed a powerful message: “I’m carrying their stories in my heart. They all about the dress and they’re so excited”. Alongside her dress, she held small portraits of the children, adding a personal touch that transformed her appearance into an act of remembrance and solidarity.