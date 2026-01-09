Ms Rachel goes public on social media for Aida Refugee Camp

Ms Rachel has made a public plea on behalf of the children of the Aida Refugee Camp regarding their soccer field.

According to reports, the Israeli government is intent on demolishing the field, which is the only recreational space available to these children.

“The kids are absolutely devastated,” Rachel stated. “This soccer field means so much to them. It’s one of the only places where they can just be kids.”

She shared details about the children’s lives, noting that they live in the Aida Refugee Camp, where the field is located. She further emphasised the hardships they face, saying, “These kids have been through so much and are living in such difficult circumstances. This field means so much to them, and it’s cruel to demolish it.”

Rachel also highlighted the resilience of the youth, mentioning that the children created a petition to save the field that has already gained over 196,000 signatures. Praising their efforts, she said, “Kids, I’m so proud of you. We are going to stand with you. You are extraordinary, and we’ve got this.”

To conclude her statement, she called upon the international community for help. “If you are from FIFA or UEFA, or if you are a famous soccer player, you need to help these kids.” She ended with a final word of encouragement for the children: “Kids, I’m proud of you, we’re going to stand with you, you’re extraordinary, and we’ve got this.”