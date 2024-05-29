MSC Anna: World’s largest cargo ship docks at Karachi Port

The world’s largest cargo ship, MSC Anna, has reached Karachi port on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the port’s history.

The colossal vessel, which arrived from India’s Port Mundra, anchored at Karachi port.

According to the port administration, MSC Anna boasts impressive dimensions, measuring 400 meters in length and having a capacity of carrying 19,638 containers.

The ship is carrying 19,638 containers, and after fulfilling the regulation process, the unloading of containers from the ship will start, KPT spokesperson said.

The ship will unload its cargo and is scheduled to depart after a one-day stopover.

The port administration has organised an arrival ceremony for MSC Anna. This event will celebrate the ship’s arrival and underscore the importance of Karachi port in international maritime trade.