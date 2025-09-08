Ariana, Sabrina, Gaga - The big winners at MTV VMAs 2025

Pop stars Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter emerged as the big winners at this year’s star-studded MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) ceremony, held at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday.

A host of music stars, including Mariah Carey, Doechii, Coldplay, Shakira, Tyla, Bruno Mars, Charli XCX, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and Tate McRae, in addition to the top winners Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga, among others, were handed over the coveted Moon Person at the glitzy annual ceremony of MTV VMAs, hosted by rapper LL Cool J, and featuring show-stopping performances by Post Malone, Alex Warren, Conan Gray as well as a powerhouse tribute to the late heavy metal legend, Ozzy Osbourne, by YUNGBLUD, Nuno Bettencourt and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.

Grande took home two honours, including the biggest award of the night, Video of the Year for ‘Brighter Days Ahead’, as well as the Best Pop. “Art has been a safe space for me since I was a kid. I’m so grateful I get to do this,” she said after receiving the MTV Moon Person trophy.

Entered with the most nominations, 12, to her name, the ‘Joker 2’ actor took home four prizes, including Best Direction and Art Direction for ‘Abracadabra’, Best Collab (Die With a Smile) with Bruno Mars, as well as Artist of Year, for which she was in the running with Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and Morgan Wallen.

“I cannot begin to tell you what this means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding,” she said.

Notably, her win prevented VMA favourites, Swift and Beyonce, with 30 Moon Persons each, from either of them emerging as the most-honoured artist in the awards’ history.

Young starlet Sabrina Carpenter claimed three awards, including Best Album for ‘Short n’ Sweet’, as well as Best Pop Artist, beating heavyweights like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Charli XCX, Lorde and Tate McRae.

“I really don’t take for granted when you guys take the time out of your lives to listen to an album,” Carpenter said on the stage. “I’m just the luckiest girl in the world.”

Other notable winners of the night include Mariah Carey, recipient of the Video Vanguard Award for her lifelong contributions to music, and K-pop artist Rose of BLACKPINK, whose banger collab with Bruno Mars, ‘Apt.’, won Song of the Year.

