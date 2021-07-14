Muazzin throws acid on Gojra boy who slept after Fajr prayers

GOJRA: A 10-year-old boy was badly burned after a muazzin of a local mosque allegedly threw acid on him, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a local mosque located in the New Model Town area of Gojra city where a 10-year-old boy sustained burns due to an acid attack carried by a muazzin.

The boy was immediately shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical care where his condition is said to be in critical condition.

It was learnt that that boy, Mukkaramul Hassan, was staying in the local mosque, Masjid-e-Siddiqiya for religious studies with his maternal uncle Riazul Hassan.

Sources said that Mukarrumul Hassan was sleeping in the mosque after offering Fajr prayers before the accused muazzin Abdul Rehman hurled acid on him. The accused managed to flee from the scene after the acid attack, however, the motive for the crime is still unknown.

District Police Officer (DPO) Toba Tek Singh Rana Umar Farooq took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused.

Earlier in the month, in a reprehensive turn of events that had taken place in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Town, a conflict between two neighbours resulted in one party hurling acid on a cow of the other here for Eidul Azha and injuring it terribly.

After the clash between two neighbourly families, one took revenge on an innocent cow and threw acid on it as a result of which suffered burns across the body.

Police had booked the case on the complaint of the cow owner and arrested the suspect neighbour who allegedly cast the acid.