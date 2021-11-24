Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Mubashir Husain Rehmani wins spot among top 1pc scientists globally

JAMSHORO: Dr Mubashir Husain Rehmani has retained his name for the consecutive year among the world’s top 1 per cent researchers in the field of computer sciences. This is his second time in the highly cited researcher list.

Clarivate Analytics has compiled this list that highlights the quotient of influence a researcher has with the publication of cited papers in their chosen field in the last decade.

Rehmani’s work, 100 peer-reviewed articles out of which 12 were highly cited according to Clarivate, ranges from papers written on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, and software-defined networks.

In its congratulatory message to acknowledge Rehmani’s distinction, the US Consulate in Karachi tweeted this:

Following the lead was Pakistan Embassy in Dublin that also took to Twitter with a eulogizing tweet.

The educationist is a graduate of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, who currently teaches at the Department of Computer Science at the Cork Institute of Technology.

