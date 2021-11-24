Mubashir Husain Rehmani wins spot among top 1pc scientists globally

JAMSHORO: Dr Mubashir Husain Rehmani has retained his name for the consecutive year among the world’s top 1 per cent researchers in the field of computer sciences. This is his second time in the highly cited researcher list.

Clarivate Analytics has compiled this list that highlights the quotient of influence a researcher has with the publication of cited papers in their chosen field in the last decade.

Rehmani’s work, 100 peer-reviewed articles out of which 12 were highly cited according to Clarivate, ranges from papers written on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, and software-defined networks.

In its congratulatory message to acknowledge Rehmani’s distinction, the US Consulate in Karachi tweeted this:

Congratulations to Pakistani scientist and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad alumnus @mrehmani, who has been named as one of the most influential researchers worldwide in the field of computer science. Way to go, Mubashir!

📸@MRehmani pic.twitter.com/Xoh6QONzU5 — US Consulate Karachi (@usconsulatekhi) November 24, 2021

Following the lead was Pakistan Embassy in Dublin that also took to Twitter with a eulogizing tweet.

Congratulations to Dr. Mubashir Rehmani who has been ranked in top 1% citations by Clarivate for a second year running 👏 Dr. Rehmani is a Pakistani researcher and an Assistant Lecturer at Munster Technological University A proud day for #Pakistan and #Ireland 🇵🇰💚🇮🇪@MRehmani pic.twitter.com/yuYCgoKows — Pakistan Embassy Ireland (@PakinIreland) November 24, 2021

The educationist is a graduate of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, who currently teaches at the Department of Computer Science at the Cork Institute of Technology.

