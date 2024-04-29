Mufasa trailer: Disney’s prequel tells tales of Lion King’s journey

Disney on Monday dropped the first trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lion King.

The movie will revolve around the early life king of lions — and will be joined by Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The one-minute and 32 second-trailer gave a glimpse of Mufasa, voiced by Aaron Pierre and Scar voiced by Kelvin Harrison Jr. living their lives in the African Pride Lands.

Beyoncé will reprise her role as Nala from the 2019 Lion King while her daughter Blue Ivy, 12, will voice the daughter of King Simba, reprised by Donald Glover and Queen Nala.

Barry Jenkins is the director of the upcoming movie, the script of which is written by Catch Me If You Can writer Jeff Nathanson.

The movie is set to hit theaters on December 20.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.”

The movies will also see Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen reprising their roles as favourites Timon and Pumbaa from the 2019 Lion King are, respectively.

The voiceover cast also includes other prominent names including Thandiwe Newton, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Mads Mikkelsen and Tiffany Boone.

Rafiki, who narrates the story of Mufasa to the lion’s granddaughter Kiana, will be voiced by John Kani.

Told in flashbacks, Disney’s upcoming movie introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline.

The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.