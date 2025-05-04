Mufti Tariq Masood slams Modi, backs Pakistan army

LAHORE: Prominent Islamic scholar Mufti Tariq Masood has strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam incident, stating that “Modi has lost his senses, and we will fix him together.” He also declared his full support for the Pakistan Army, ARY News reported.

Mufti Tariq Masood was speaking to the media during a visit to the Wagah Border, accompanied by a delegation of religious scholars from Karachi.

“The Pahalgam incident involved the killing of innocent people, and we strongly condemn it,” said Mufti Tariq Masood.

He emphasised that Pakistan had no involvement in the Pahalgam incident and clarified, “The issue is not with the people of India but with the Modi government.”

Expressing solidarity with the military, Mufti Tariq Masood said, “I have come from Karachi and I stand firmly with the Pakistan Army. Modi is issuing threats of war and levelling false accusations against Pakistan.”

He further suggested that a third country should mediate between India and Pakistan to help resolve rising tensions. “We do not desire war,” he added, “but if Modi is so eager for it, he is welcome to try.”

Mufti Tariq Masood’s comments come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the controversial Pahalgam incident, which Islamabad has termed a false flag operation.

Earlier, renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Abdul Raheem also condemned the recent Pahalgam incident and India’s baseless accusations against Pakistan, stating that Islam never permits the killing of innocents.

Speaking at Wagah Border during a visit alongside a delegation of scholars from Karachi, Mufti Abdul Raheem expressed unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces and criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aggressive rhetoric.

“The Pahalgam incident is deplorable and should be condemned in the strongest terms. However, blaming Pakistan without any investigation is unjust and unacceptable,” said Mufti Abdul Raheem. He called on the international community to act as a third-party mediator to help resolve the long-standing Pakistan-India tensions.

He further said, “Modi should stay calm and not provoke Pakistan. It appears he is deliberately creating the circumstances for a Ghazwa-e-Hind scenario. Perhaps we should thank him for preparing us for it.”

Mufti Abdul Raheem emphasised that the whole nation stands firmly behind its armed forces. “Our scholars are united in support of the Pakistan Army. We have come to Wagah Border to demonstrate our solidarity and commitment to defending our homeland,” he added.