Pakistan to brief UNSC on India’s Pahalgam false flag operation

Pakistan has decided to brief the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on India’s alleged false flag operation in Pahalgam and the resulting escalation of tensions in the region, ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has instructed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations to initiate steps for convening a Security Council meeting.

The UNSC session aims to inform members of India’s aggressive conduct and its threat to regional peace and stability.

Pakistan will also highlight the Indian government’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as a violation of international agreements.

The country intends to present a comprehensive account of the humanitarian and diplomatic fallout of India’s actions, including the abrupt cancellation of Pakistani visas and forced repatriation of patients undergoing medical treatment in India.

Tensions have further intensified with accusations that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using the Pahalgam incident to incite communal unrest.

Reports suggest the release of anti-Muslim songs and a surge in provocative rhetoric from far-right elements aligned with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raising concerns of engineered Hindu-Muslim riots.

In response to India’s claims, Pakistan has demanded credible evidence and offered to facilitate an impartial and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam event.

Despite more than two weeks passing, no evidence has been provided by New Delhi. Pakistan’s proposal for global scrutiny has been welcomed internationally, while India has remained silent on the offer.

This diplomatic initiative is part of Islamabad’s broader efforts to expose what it describes as India’s baseless propaganda and to place the true facts before the global community.

Pakistan maintains that India under Modi regime is attempting to deflect attention from its domestic failures by scapegoating Pakistan.