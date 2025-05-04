World is watching India’s irresponsible attitude: Pakistan’s UN envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar, condemned India’s “irresponsible attitude” and urged the international community to compare the conduct of the two nuclear-armed neighbors, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News’ program “Aiteraz Hai, he asserted that India’s actions consistently violate international laws, particularly in Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir, where its policies disregard UN Security Council resolutions.

Following the 2019 Pulwama attack, India revoked the constitutional status of occupied Kashmir, a move he described as a clear breach of international norms.

The envoy highlighted India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam attack as another violation of global agreements. He noted that 12 days have passed since the incident, yet India has provided no evidence to support its immediate accusations against Pakistan.

“We have held a mirror to India, showing that it is the one engaging in terrorism,” he stated, adding that Pakistan has made it clear it will not initiate aggressive actions but reserves the right to defend itself against Indian aggression.

Pakistan is actively communicating India’s ongoing violations to the world, with plans to raise the issue in the UN Security Council and maintain contact with the UN Secretary-General.

The envoy emphasized Pakistan’s responsible stance while calling on the international community to hold India accountable for its actions, which he described as a threat to regional peace and stability.

It is pertinent to mention here that tensions have escalated between Pakistan and India after the latter’s baseless allegations against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which killed 26 persons, the majority of whom were tourists.

Without providing any proof, India accused Pakistan of the attack shortly after it happened.

India’s foreign ministry had announced to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance and close the Attari and Wagah borders. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

The Indian foreign ministry also announced to India recall all its defense attachés from Islamabad.

In a befitting response, Pakistan rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and closed its airspace to Indian flights.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. it added.