Alleged mugger killed in Karachi during police encounter

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have killed a mugger after an exchange of fire near Razzakabad area in Karachi as his accomplice fled during the gunfight, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, two muggers, who deprived a citizen of his cash and other valuables, were intercepted by a patrolling party of police in Razzakabad.

“The suspects opened fire on the police party and after an exchange of fire one of them sustained injures and was left behind by his accomplice,” they said.

The suspect was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital for treatment, the police said while claiming that they have recovered snatched valuables of a citizen from the slain mugger’s possession besides finding an illegal weapon on him.

Karachi police have previously claimed killing muggers, however, the incidents have turned otherwise with families claiming their loved ones were killed in encounters.

Recently, family members of an alleged mugger, who was killed in a police shootout in Karachi’s Site Area, staged a protest, claiming his innocence.

The police claimed to have killed a mugger identified as Sultan Rahim during a shootout in Site Area, however, the family alleged that he got killed during a crossfire between police and the muggers.

He was a resident of Khanabad area in Hunza and worked at a garment shop in Saddar after completing his B.Com.

The family claimed that the victim did not know how to use a motorcycle and demanded of the authorities to take action against the responsible officials for allegedly killing the man.

SSP Kemari, however, disputed with the version of the family and said that the motorcycle recovered from the possession of the youngster was snatched while some documents which were snatched from a person during a mugging bid have also been recovered from his possession.