Muggers storm Karachi tea shop, loot customers

KARACHI: Muggers stormed a tea shop located in Karachi and looted cash and other valuables from the customers and the staff, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the city’s BufferZone Sector-15 A-2, last night. Muggers stormed a tea shop and deprived people having tea of their cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

In a CCTV video available with ARY News, muggers can be seen entering the shop and taking LCD from the shop too after looting the people.

The identification of the muggers remained unknown as they were wearing face masks during the loot.

Yesterday, four policemen who looted cash during a raid at a milk shop along with the assistant commissioner in Karachi’s Korangi were arrested.

The policemen along with the assistant commissioner raided a milk shop located in Korangi PNT Cooperative Housing Society last night. SSP Korangi said that the action was taken after the CCTV footage of the raid came to light.

All four policemen have been arrested, he had added.