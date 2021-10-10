Eight killed during mugging bids at petrol pumps in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least eight people were killed while resisting alleged mugging bids at two petrol pumps in Rahim Yar Khan district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, muggers opened indiscriminate fire at two petrol pumps in Rahim Yar Khan, resulting in the immediate death of eight people and injuries to one person.

The victims have been identified as Ghulam Nabi, Nazir Ahmed, Pir Baksh, Zaheer, Sharif, Dawood, Malik Munawar, and Farooq. “We have launched an investigation into the incident and a search operation is being carried out to arrest the suspects,” the police said.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab also took notice of the mugging incident and directed the RPO Bahawalpur to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Meanwhile, the families of the victims have blamed a bandit gang for being behind the incident saying its leader Jan Muhammad lead the attack. The family also staged a protest along with the bodies and demanded the authorities to immediately arrest those behind it.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and directed to immediately arrest the suspects besides also providing medical facilities to those injured in the attack.

