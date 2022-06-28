Muhajirs have no option other than reconciliation: Farooq Sattar

Karachi: MQM veteran Farooq Sattar has said that Muhajirs have no other option than to reconcile and work together, ARY News reported.

The Muttahida Qoumi Movement Bahali committee (MQM-BC) chief talked to ARY on the morning show (Ba-Khabar Sawera) and said that the results in NA-240 and the first phase of the local body elections in Sindh are distressing.

He added that people took off with ballot boxes and MQM lost due to rigging. MQM’s voter is either hopeless or voting for some other parties, he added.

The MQM veteran said that all groups of Muhajirs will have to reconcile and sit together, there is no other way out. Farooq has been trying to meet with the MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to find a way out, but has been unsuccessful, he added.

He added that the low turnout in the NA-240 by-election is worrying as MQM had gotten 61,000 votes in 2018. The voter turnout slumped by 83% in the by-elections, he added.

Farooq Sattar urged the MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui should hold a meeting with him to find a way out to solve the problems of the 40 million population of Karachi.

