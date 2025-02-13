Govt standing over pillars of PPP, JUI, says Muhammad Ali Durrani

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani on Thursday said that ” any alliance that supports the 26th Amendment will be affiliated with government not the opposition”.

“It is not our objective to bring a government alliance,” in an interview to ARY News veteran politician said.

“The government is standing over two pillars, the People’s Party and the JUI,” Muhammad Ali Durrani said. “The PPP or the JUI save it, when it faces difficulties,” he opined.

Durrani said that the 26th Amendment has suspended the constitution and ended the judicial system. “Maulana and the PTI’s participation in talks and support for the 26th Amendment was a mistake,” he said. “If a party confesses that supporting the amendment was a mistake, they can be contacted,” he added.

Muhammad Ali Durrani alleged that the federal government hatching conspiracies against the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Whenever the PTI will shake hand with the government, it will pick its pocket,” he said.

He claimed that the government has made a plan to get names for the new election commission from the opposition that could be compliant to them, as it had happened in the past. “The PTI should not participate in any consultation with the government,” he advised.