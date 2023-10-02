Muhammad Ali Durrani presents formula for reconciliation

Former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani on Monday presented a formula for reconciliation in the country among political parties and institutions.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Muhammad Ali Durrani said for reconciliation in the country, local body polls should also be held with the general elections.

The former minister was of the view that holding local bodies elections along with the general polls will prevent ‘rigging’.

Commenting on the ECP’s denial of the suggestion to hold LG and general elections at the same time, Muhammad Ali Durrani said, that LG and general polls can be held at the same time for which an ordinance is needed.

Several PTI leaders are against the politics of confrontation, he claimed and added that the party chairman and former prime minister also do not want confrontation.

Durrani said no one in the country is in favour of politics of confrontation now and everyone wants to see peace and harmony in the country for the prosperity of Pakistan.

No one will be ‘plus’ after minusing anyone, he maintained.

Replying to a question, the senior politician said that he ‘advised’ Nawaz Sharif not to adopt the narrative of confrontation. “I’m grateful that Mian Sahab! accepted my advice.”