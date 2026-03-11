Muhammad Ali Durrani suggests formation of national solidarity government

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani on Wednesday said that the “issue is not popularity of the PTI’s Founder but it is unpopularity of the Government”.

In an interview Durrani said that the prime minister’s austerity measures failed to bring the petroleum price a single rupee down.

In a scathing criticism on the government Durrani, a political veteran, said that ” the government has taken the responsibility to plunder people, tormenting them and failed to improve the governance”.

He said the only solution is a national government. “There is only one way out before the nation, and that is formation of a national government”, former minister said, “Now everyone is talking about it”.

Describing the national government idea, Muhammad Ali Durrani said it will be the government backed by the people and people do not backing the incumbent government.

“It seems the government has no interest in constitution of a national government”, he said.

Durrani said that the armed forces are facing challenges from all sides, and the situation demands the national solidarity.