FinMin says Pakistan's economy on track for growth

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed said ‘the careful fiscal management measures’ of the incumbent government have put it on the right track.

The finance minister made these remarks during a panel discussion at AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies in AlUla city of Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The discussion was moderated by the Managing Director International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasised the government’s commitment to implementing tough, but necessary policy choices to ensure long-term economic sustainability.

He also outlined key areas of focus, including taxation reforms, energy sector overhauls, and efforts to boost exports, which are crucial for stabilizing and growing Pakistan’s economy.

Read More: WB delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss development projects

Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted that the incumbent government has transformed the economic “DNA” of the country, shifting towards an export-led growth model.

He underscored that this strategic pivot will not only strengthen Pakistan’s global economic standing, but also ensure more resilient and diversified growth in the future.

Meanwhile, a nine-member World Bank Executive Directors delegation is currently visiting Pakistan, overseeing portfolios of various countries within the World Bank.

The delegation will discuss economic development projects and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

