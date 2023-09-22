Hafeez announces to quit PCB committee membership

The former captain of the national cricket team Muhammad Hafeez resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee, just before the announcement of the ICC World Cup 2023 squad, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the former captain Muhammad Hafeez announced his resignation as a member of the cricket committee on social networking site X – formerly known as Twitter.

I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. I m always available whenever Zaka Ashraf sb need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan… — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 21, 2023

In his tweet, he expressed gratitude to Zaka Ashraf for giving him the opportunity in the cricket committee, he wished luck to the Pakistan cricket team for the upcoming world cup in India.

“I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. I m always available whenever Zaka Ashraf sb need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Earlier to this, Muhammad Hafeez attended the meeting of Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee and after the meeting announced his resignation from the PCB’s committee.