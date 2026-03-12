Spain-returned man killed in alleged Punjab police encounter

Rahim Yar Khan: A businessman, Muhammad Nouman Qaiser, who had recently returned to Pakistan from Spain in connection with a murder case was killed in an alleged police encounter in Rahim Yar Khan, police said.

Nouman Qaiser was accused of orchestrating the murder of his brother-in-law, who was the young son of Muhammad Amjad Qazi, the owner of Sohrab Cycles.

According to police, he was killed during an exchange of fire with law enforcement personnel while allegedly attempting to flee.

Police said the deceased had recently returned to Lahore after a red warrant was issued for him in Barcelona. Three cases had been registered against him in Lahore.

Investigators said the suspect had allegedly hired contract killers to murder his brother-in-law. Two hired assassins involved in the case had already been arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment, police added.

Authorities said two cases against Nouman Qaiser were registered at Nasirabad Police Station, while another was filed at Kahna Police Station in Lahore.

Investigators further claimed that after obtaining bail, he allegedly planned to flee Pakistan. Police said he was intercepted by Rahim Yar Khan police while attempting to escape Punjab, during which an exchange of fire took place. He was critically injured and later died of his wounds.

Meanwhile, the Crime Control Department (CCD) Lahore distanced itself from the alleged encounter. The department also denied allegations that Nouman Qaiser had been picked up from outside Camp Jail Lahore prior to the incident.

Earlier, the CCD arrested a man following a viral TikTok video showing him engaging in inappropriate behavior outside a girls’ college in Okara, Punjab, police said on Wednesday.

According to a statement shared on X, the District Police Officer (DPO) Okara said that the suspect, along with two accomplices, recorded indecent videos in front of Punjab College and other nearby institutions. The incident was reported by concerned citizens, prompting the CCD to take immediate action.

The suspect has been identified as Ghulam Sabir, son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Shaikh Wasi.