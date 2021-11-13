Rizwan’s comeback a miracle, says doctor who treated Pakistani opener

ABU DHABI: The Indian doctor, who treated the Pakistani wicketkeeper cum opener Mohammad Rizwan, was astonished at the pace he had recovered after suffering from a severe chest infection.

Mohammad Rizwan had spent 35 hours in the intensive care unit (ICU) due to a severe chest infection but he miraculously made a quick recovery to be match-fit for the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Rizwan kept telling the doctors in the ICU at Dubai’s Medeor Hospital that he wanted to play and be with the team.

The opener had joined the team after a quick recovery and smashed a fifty (52-ball 67) and top-scored to steer Pakistan to 176 against Australia in the semis.

Special pulmonologist Dr Saheer Sainalabdeen said, “Rizwan had a strong desire to play for his nation in the crucial knockout match. He was strong, determined and confident. I am astonished at the pace he had recovered.”

Rizwan had landed at the hospital’s emergency department on November 9 at 12:30 am with severe retrosternal chest pain mimicking cardiac pain and breathing difficulty. He had been suffering from intermittent fever, persistent cough and chest tightness for three-five days by then.

The medical team stabilised him and gave him symptomatic medications to ease his pain, according to Khaleej Times.

Dr Sainalabdeen said, “His pain score at the time of admission was 10/10 (worst pain). So, we subjected him for a detailed evaluation to diagnose the condition.”

The results confirmed that the player had severe laryngeal infection leading to an esophageal spasm and bronchospasm. It is a painful contraction of muscles within the esophagus.

The doctor said, “Esophageal spasms can feel like sudden and severe chest pain that lasts for a few minutes to hours.”

He had been shifted to the ICU by the medical team and monitored his condition. Rizwan had to manage severe pain and other issues induced by the medical condition.

Dr Sainalabdeen said, “Rizwan had a severe infection. Recovery and gaining fitness before the semifinal seemed unrealistic. It would have normally taken five-seven seven days for anybody to recover.”

However, the cricketer was confident and displayed tremendous willpower.

Rizwan responded well to symptomatic medications and showed significant improvement after spending two nights in the ICU. His pain score had come to 2/10. The doctor believed various factors might have contributed to his faster recovery.

He explained, “Rizwan was firm, courageous and confident. His physical fitness and endurance level as a sportsman had been key in his recovery. He had been in the ICU for 35 hours.”

“He seemed very focused and believed in God. His only thoughts were about the semifinal.”

After being evaluated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors, Rizwan was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday around noon.

The recovery made everybody happy. The team officials were in constant touch with the medical team.

“During sporting events, we have seen players coming up with injuries. But this is the first time a player with a severe infection of this scale had recovered so quickly. When Rizwan hit the big sixes, we were all happy. The power he has regained after the illness has been amazing. His dedication, commitment, and courage are truly commendable,” said Dr Saheer Sainalabdeen.

A grateful Rizwan thanked the doctor and the medical team for their support and care. He also gifted a signed jersey to Dr Sainalabdeen as a token of gratitude.

Medeor Hospital Dubai is a unit of VPS Healthcare, the group that guards the bio bubble and provides medical services for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

