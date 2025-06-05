web analytics
Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair likely to join PTI

By Abdul Qadir
|

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Former Sindh Governor and ex-spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Zubair Umar, is likely to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources. 

As per details, Muhammad Zubair, who parted ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is expected to formally align with PTI soon.

Internal consultations within PTI have already taken place regarding his potential inclusion, and the party’s founder has reportedly given a green signal for his induction.

Muhammad Zubair has shown ‘willingness’ to join PTI, and following the nod from the party’s founder, PTI’s political committee is expected to hold further deliberations on the matter.

Read more: Muhammad Zubair castigates govt over tax-laden budget

Earlier, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan claimed that former President Arif Alvi conveyed a message indicating Muhammad Zubair’s interest in joining the party.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Off the Record, Hasan stated that if Zubair is genuinely interested, a discussion with the party founder would follow, who would ultimately decide his inclusion.

Raoof Hasan also clarified that those who abandoned the party during difficult times may face challenges if they seek to return.

