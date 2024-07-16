web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Muharram 9 processions being taken out across Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The 9th of Muharram to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions is being observed with due solemnity and respect across the country today (Tuesday).

Majalis will be held in all small and major cities while processions of Tazia and Alam will also be taken out in some cities.

Islamabad Police has finalized a detailed security and traffic management plan for 9th of Moharram.

The main 9 Muharram Al Haram Procession will commence from Main Imambargah in G/6-2, follow its designated route, and return to its starting point.

To ensure the smooth flow of the procession, the traffic arrangements have been made.

Read more: No mobile phone service in 21 Punjab districts on Muharram 9, 10

The road from Fazal Haq Road, Polyclinic to Kulsoom Plaza, will be closed to general traffic.

Citizens have been advised to use Jinnah Avenue from Kulsoom Plaza to China Chowk instead.

Sadar Road will be closed between Iqbal Hall and Melody Chowk on both sides.

Citizens can use Abpara Suhrawardy Road as an alternative.

Citizens are urged to use alternate routes during the procession and cooperate with traffic police to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.