Muharram 9 processions being taken out across the country

KARACHI: The ninth Muharram’s central procession will start from Karachi’s Nishtar Park today, as mourning processions being taken out across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Security has been stepped up for the mourning processions and religious gathering across the country, while cellular services have been suspended along the routes of the processions.

All roads leading to the routes of mourning processions have been sealed as the law enforcement agencies monitoring the participants of the processions.

“Over 700 policemen from the security division have deployed for the processions, while 500 SSU commandoes including women have also been posted for security in Karachi,” DIG Police Maqsood Ahmed said in a statement. “190 SSU commandoes have been deployed for the security of the central procession,” the DIG said.

“Sharpshooters have been posted along the route of the high-rise buildings as the processions being monitored with a modern command and control bus,” police official further said.

“Special SWAT teams have also been kept on back-up alert to tackle any untoward situation,” DIG Karachi said.

The traffic police on Monday issued the city’s route and diversion plan to help motorists choose the best and available route for their travels ahead of Ashura processions and Muharram-related religious gatherings and programs for the Muharram 8, 9 and 10 1443 A.H.

A procession from Nishtar Park will proceed to Imambargah Hussainiya Iranian Kharadar. The route of the procession will be from Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road. Fatherjaminis Road Mehfil-e-shah-e-khurasan, M.A. Jinnah, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street Tibet Chowk,M.A.Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road to Hussainiya Iranian Imambargah.