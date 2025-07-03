Karachi Traffic Police unveil plan for Muharram processions

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday announced a traffic management plan to facilitate commuters during the Muharram-ul-Haram processions on the 8th, 9th, and 10th Muharram, ARY News reported.

The central processions will start at Nishtar Park and follow designated routes before being concluded at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

MA Jinnah Road will be closed from Guru Mandir to Tower during the processions for security reasons.

According to plan announced by the police, traffic from Nazimabad heading to Nishtar Road via Lasbela can proceed from Garden, while vehicles from Liaquatabad can turn right from Teen Hatti towards Lasbela and Martin Road.

Similarly, motorists traveling from Hassan Square to Peoples Chowrangi can use the route under the Jail Chowrangi Flyover via Kashmir Road or proceed to Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road.

Traffic from Shahrah-e- Quaideen to Numaish can travel via Society Light Signal to Kashmir Road, and those from Jamshed Road to M.A. Jinnah Road can proceed via Soldier Bazaar from Guru Mandir.

Likewise, motorists coming from Garden to MA Jinnah Road can turn right from Uncle Saria to Gul Plaza or proceed via Coast Guard Holy Family Hospital.

Heavy traffic from the Superhighway will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad, and no vehicles will be allowed on the procession route from Guru Mandir Chowk.

The Karachi Traffic Police urged citizens to follow these diversions and cooperate to ensure a smooth and secure observance of Muharram.