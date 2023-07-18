Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to fall on July 29

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Tuesday announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in Pakistan and Youm-e-Ashur — Muharram 10 — will be observed on July 29 (Saturday), ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the committee, the first of Muharram will fall on July 20 (Thursday).

The meeting for the sighting was presided over by committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

While making the announcement, Maulana Azad said that meetings of zonal crescent sighting committees were held in all the provinces, but no evidence was received from any part of the country.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) citing astronomical parameters said there were slim chances of sighting the Muharram moon on July 18 (Tuesday), which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1445 AH.

Preparations for mourning processions and majalis has commenced with Muharram crescent sighting to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.

The federal and provincial governments chalk out special security plans to maintain law and order prior in Pakistan to the Youm-e-Ashure on 10th of Muharram.