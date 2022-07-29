Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan, Youm-e-Ashura on Aug 9

QUETTA: Muharram moon has not been sighted across Pakistan and the first Muhrram-ul-Haram will fall on July 31, Sunday, and Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9, Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The session of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was organised in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, to sight crescent for Muharram-ul-Haram, 1444 Hijri. The session was chaired by RHC chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

The session was attended by the members of the central RHC, Zonal Committee of Karachi, Ministries of Religious Affairs, Science and Technology, SUPARCO and others. The sessions of the RHC zonal committees were held in their respective localities.

RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that the crescent of Muharram was not sighted across Pakistan, hence, the first month of the Islamic calendar will be observed on July 31, Sunday, whereas, Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9, Tuesday.

The RHC did not receive any evidence of moon sighting across the country.

Yesterday, Muharram’s crescent was not sighted in Saudi Arabia as well. In Saudi Arabia, the first Muharram will be started on July 30.

The 1st of Muharram marks the start of the Islamic new year.

After the start of Muharram, preparations have been started for mourning processions and majalis to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and other martyrs of Karbala, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The federal and provincial governments chalked out special security plans to maintain law and order prior to the Youm-e-Ashura.

