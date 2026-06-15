Muharram security: Police call eight KP districts 'extremely sensitive'

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has declared eight districts of the province as ‘extremely sensitive’ in its security report for Muharram ul Haram.

Provincial police department while compiling report on Muharram security added six more districts of the province in ‘sensitive’ category.

The KP police have categorized Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, D.I.Khan and Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Kurram districts in ‘extremely sensitive’ list.

The administration will deploy over 43,000 policemen in 14 districts for law-and-order duty during Muharram ul Haram.

According to the police report the FC platoons will also be posted in extremely sensitive districts along with the police.

The police report stated that the police security would also have assistance from the Pakistan Army.

The police in a letter to the home department has sought partial closure of the mobile service on 9 and 10th of Muharram.

An aerial monitoring of the routes of mourning processions will also be conducted in extremely sensitive and sensitive districts, while the anti-drone system will remain activated in extremely sensitive districts of the province during the month of Muharram.