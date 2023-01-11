‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star Wahaj Ali tops Twitter trends

Actor Wahaj Ali and his on-air drama ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ topped Twitter trends after a stellar performance in recent episode 5.

After the heartbreaking episode 5 of ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ which aired a day ago, the prime-time serial as well as the lead actor, who stole the show with his portrayal of Saad, have topped the trend charts on the micro-blogging site.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Twitterati lauded the actor for putting forward the anguish of Saad in a way which made them feel pity for the character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Have a look at what Twitter has to say about the favourite ‘Saad boy’ and the show.

I Just Felt So Bad Seeing Him Like This 😭 Poor Saad Deserves Better💔

His Love For Maheer Is So Pure♥️

Wahaj Nailing His Both Characters😍#WahajAli #mujhepyarhuatha #mujhepyaarhuatha #Saad pic.twitter.com/NaNKoviSdq — zohha (@KTH3007) January 10, 2023

When he gives such a huge range of emotions in just one episode 🤌🏻💙 the sadistic pleasure to see him perform a broken guy will always remain superior. #WahajAli • #mujhepyarhuatha • #Saad pic.twitter.com/hiOnGmt6GR — Jiya 🇵🇰🦋 (@_Jaweria_) January 2, 2023

WAHAJ SHOWED THAT A GREAT PERFORMER DOESN’T NEED ANY DIALOGUE ONE CAN EXPRESS THROUGH HIS EYES N EMOTIONS ALSO 🤌🏻💯 • #WahajAli #mujhepyarhuatha • pic.twitter.com/OHRZD3d6Zg — Esha (@rangisaariiii) January 2, 2023

About the serial, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ is a love triangle between Maheer (Hania Aamir), Saad (Wahaj Ali), and Areeb (Zaviyar Nauman).

Saad has always been in love with his cousin Maheer but never made an attempt to confess his love to the latter. Amidst this entered Areeb in the story, who in very first sight, fell in love with Maheer and within days popped the ring to her. Meanwhile, the families of Saad and Maheer decide to get the two engaged immediately and what follows is the story of love, betrayal, heartbreaks and more. Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha: BTS clip from set goes viral

Sidra Seher Imran has written the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’. ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Comments