Mukesh Ambani gifts himself Boeing jet, luxury car worth millions

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has gifted himself a Boeing 737 jet along with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan luxury SUV ahead of Diwali celebrations.

Ambani, 67, the chairman of Reliance Industries, has a fortune of more than $123 billion and is the 11th wealthiest person in the world.

His family is widely known for their lavish lifestyle as it was on full display months earlier when the family spent around INR5,000 crores on the wedding of Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son.

Pre-wedding parties for his son included multi-day galas, a European cruise for 1,200 guests, a specially built Hindu temple and entertainment provided by pop stars ranging from Rihanna to Justin Bieber.

It is to be noted that the Ambani residence, Antilia in Mumbai is believed to be the second most expensive private house in the world, with a reported value of $2 billion.

The family is also known for their love and admiration of luxury cars, yachts and airplanes.

Last month, Mukesh Ambani bought India’s first Boeing Business Jet 737 Max 9, boasting a cabin floor area of 1,120 sq ft.

The Indian billionaire’s family has now added another jet to their inventory after buying a Boeing 737 converted into a luxury private jet, with a cost of around $150 million.

The luxury jet has a capacity of 230 passengers and was customized in Switzerland, including expensive cabin customizations.

The Ambani family also gifted themselves the latest Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV which comes with a price tag of $1.3 million.

The luxury car is reportedly the 10th Rolls Royce to join the Ambani family’s collection days before the car was officially launched in India.

The Cullinan Series II has reportedly been significantly modified and personalized.