Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani Dandiya dance video goes viral – WATCH

A video of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani has gone viral, showing them performing the Dandiya dance during a family event.

The video, presumably from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, has been making rounds on social media amid the celebrations of the Navratri festival in India.

Garba, a traditional dance performed with rhythmic clapping and energetic dandiya sticks is considered one of the most popular forms of celebration during Navratri.

The Ambani family’s old video has recently resurfaced on social media and has since gone viral.

The video shows Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, their elder daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta Ambani and other relatives playing Garba and Dandiya during an event held in Mumbai.

It is to be noted here that Navratri, a 9-day festival, began on October 3 and will conclude on October 12.

Months earlier, the Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their house Antilia.

The grand celebration, hosted by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, was not just attended by family members, but also several Bollywood celebrities.

The Ambani family was the centre of attention for most of July during the festivities of the big fat Indian wedding of Anant Ambani, youngest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance, Radhika Merchant.

The celebrations kickstarted in early July, with a mameru ceremony – a Gujarati tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts, followed by the dandiya and garba night, hosted by the matriarch of the family, Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani.

The wedding festivities concluded with Anant and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in a star-studded ceremony on July 13.