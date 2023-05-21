Multan airport gets Facial Recognition System

In a major development, the Multan International Airport (MIAP) has become the fourth in the country to have a functional Facial Recognition System.

According to CAA spokesperson, the system would assist border agencies at Multan International Airport, adding that it would deter illegal international transportation.

Officials from the Japan International Cooperation System (JICS) trained Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Civil Aviation Authority officials at MIAP in this regard, he said.

“The cooperation between Japanese and Pakistani governments for strengthening the security system at our airports is a continuous process,” the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the system is already in place at airports in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.