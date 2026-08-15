MULTAN: Multan Airport has set a new record by handling 30 flights in a single day, ARY News reported, citing an FIA spokesperson.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson stated that authorities successfully completed the immigration process for all passengers, with a total of 5,070 passenger immigrations processed in a single day at Multan Airport.

Out of the 5,070 passengers, 2,983 departed for abroad, whereas 2,087passengers arrived in the country from various international destinations, the spokesperson added.

The Multan Zone spokesperson noted that the number of flights and passengers is continuously increasing at Multan Airport, and passengers are being provided with timely and efficient immigration facilities.

The FIA Multan Zone has also established a Public Facilitation Center at Multan Airport.

Read More: Multan Airport gets advanced Immigration Control Office

In light of the uptick in flights and passengers, FIA Director Irtaza Hyder praised the performance of the immigration staff.