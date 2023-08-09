Multan, Bukhara to become sister cities: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has returned to Lahore following a fruitful diplomatic mission to Uzbekistan, during which a consensus was reached to declare Bukhara and Multan as sister cities, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of the visit, highlighting its significance in bolstering bilateral cooperation and fostering economic development.

During his stay in Uzbekistan, Chief Minister Naqvi engaged in a series of strategic meetings with high-ranking officials, including Governor Bukhara – Botir Zaripov and ministers in the Uzbek government.

These discussions centered around the enhancement of collaboration in various sectors, with a particular emphasis on agricultural advancements.

The Chief Minister underscored the usefulness and profitability of the visit, emphasizing the positive exchanges that took place during his interactions with his Uzbek counterparts.

The meetings led to key agreements aimed at boosting the agricultural sector’s productivity, particularly in cotton and wheat production. Naqvi emphasized the importance of seed development to achieve these goals.

In a notable outcome, an accord was reached to elevate cooperation between the cities of Multan and Bukhara, leading to their designation as sister cities.

Governor Bukhara’s enthusiastic endorsement of the proposal demonstrated the mutual goodwill and shared vision for strengthened ties between the two cities.

The Uzbek government’s commitment to support the agricultural sector’s development was a major highlight of the discussions.

Chief Minister Naqvi expressed his appreciation for the assurances of comprehensive assistance in this pivotal area.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude for the heartfelt reception and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their time in Uzbekistan.