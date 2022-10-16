By-election 2022: NA-157 Multan-IV results

Monday, October 17, 2022
MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ali Musa Gillani won the NA-157 Multan-IV by-election with 79,743 votes.

According to the unofficial results from all 264 polling stations of the constituency, Musa defeated PTI’s Mehar Bano Qureshi —  daughter of PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ali Musa Gillani secured 79,743 votes while PTI’s Meher Bano Qureshi was runner-up with 59,993 votes.

There are eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly sets on which the by-elections are being held today. The National Assembly constituencies are NA-22 (Mardan-III); NA-24 (Charsadda-II); NA-31 (Peshawar-V); NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII); NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II); NA-237 (Malir-II); NA-239, (Korangi), Karachi-I; and NA 157 (Multan-IV).

The provincial constituencies are PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V); PP-209 (Khanewal VII); and PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V).

