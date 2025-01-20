Man kills father over domestic dispute

MULTAN: A man gunned down his father over a domestic dispute in a tragic incident that took place in Multan on Monday, ARY News reported citing police.

According to police reports, the incident was reported from MDA Chowk in Multan where a man named Azim, had visited his first wife’s home when his son opened fire, killing him on the spot.

The police have transferred the body to Nishtar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident has been launched, and legal action is underway.

According to initial reports, the deceased had an ongoing dispute with his first wife, which may have led to the son’s actions.

Earlier in a similar incident, a 15-year-old boy in a fit of rage killed his ‘drug addict’ father for assaulting his mother in Tibba Sultanpur.

Read More: Man kills father, uncle over car dispute

According to the details, a citizen was gunned down by an ‘unknown individual’ in Tibba Sultanpur, a town between Multan and Vehari.

Later, the police found the 15-year-old son of the deceased identified as Ali Hassan involved in the murder. The police arrested the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.

According to the police, Ali Hassan confessed to killing his father. The suspect said that even on the day of the incident, his father abused his mother after drinking alcohol.