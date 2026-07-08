The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has said that the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has achieved a remarkable financial turnaround, converting a loss of Rs .36 billion in 2023-24 into a profit of Rs 1.05 billion in 2025-26.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Energy attributed the turnaround to reforms introduced under the leadership of the Federal Minister for Power of Pakistan, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari.

Officials said the improvement was the result of sustained operational changes rather than a one-time adjustment.

According to the ministry, MEPCO has reduced its line losses from 15.2 percent to 11.9 percent over the same period, while recovery improved from 98.6 percent to 100.8 percent, figures that reflect tighter billing, reduced theft, and stronger consumer confidence.”

The ministry said the reforms included the appointment of an independent board of directors, greater oversight and performance monitoring, increased automation and meter installation across the network, and a stronger focus on customer services.

The approach marks a shift from ad hoc intervention to structural, governance-led reform across the DISCO.

The Ministry said MEPCO’s result is a template rather than an exception, and that the same combination of independent governance, transparency, and technology-led monitoring is being extended across other distribution companies as part of a wider effort to end circular debt and put the power sector on a sustainable path of growth.