MULTAN: The project for the dualization of the Multan–Lodhran Road has been approved. Funds for the project have also been released, paving the way for the commencement of construction work.

The approval was granted by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on the request of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The project will be financed through the Road Maintenance Account (RMA) Fund.

The 62-kilometre-long road project is estimated to cost Rs. 4.6 billion and is expected to be completed within one year. Construction work is scheduled to commence within the next month.

Under the project, 44.8 kilometres of the existing road will also be elevated to ensure uniformity between both carriageways, thereby improving road safety and travel efficiency.

The Multan–Lodhran Road has remained in a dilapidated condition for many years, causing significant inconvenience to commuters, transporters, and residents of the area.

The completion of the project is expected to facilitate smoother traffic flow, reduce travel time, enhance road safety, and provide modern transportation facilities to the public.

Expressing his satisfaction over the approval of the project, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani stated that another commitment made to the people of Multan and Lodhran was being fulfilled.