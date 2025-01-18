Multan resident converts his home into mini museum

A resident of Multan, Abid Sahar, has converted his home into a mini museum which takes visitors to a bygone era.

The museum has a rare collection of antiques and historical artefacts that date back to the First World War.

“Sahar Mooltan Mini Museum” which is housed in a single room, offers a unique glimpse into the art, history, science, and culture of various societies and civilizations.

The collection includes an impressive array of items like weapons of World War I, ancient lamps and clay pots, rare manuscripts, scales and weights, exquisite gemstones, marine plants, fossils that are millions of years old, ancient currencies from different countries, numerous metal coins and other historical things, each has its own history.

Abid Sahar’s passion for preserving history is evident in the way he has curated the museum.

While talking to ARY News, Abid Sahar said he takes great joy when young students and teachers from different educational institutions including universities visit his museum for research purposes.

He said academics also hold discussions on various topics at his museum related to civilizations, which he considered as a reward.

The museums also have other notable items like cameras from the 14th and 18th centuries, vintage telephones and gramophones, and postal tickets that offer a glimpse into the past.

Abid Sahar said that his family has a long tradition of preserving historical artefacts which were brought by his ancestors when they migrated from Hindustan to Pakistan in 1947.

“Over the time, we continued to add to the collection, making it a treasure trove of historical significance”, he added.