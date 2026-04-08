Multan Sultans 'release' Sahibzada Farhan, another senior batter from squad

LAHORE: Multan Sultans have released opener Sahibzada Farhan and senior batter Sohaib Maqsood from the squad for a short break under the team’s rest policy.

According to a team spokesperson, Sahibzada Farhan has departed for Peshawar, while Sohaib Maqsood has returned to Multan. The decision was taken on the instructions of head coach Tim Paine and Multan Sultans owner Gohar Shah as part of a structured “free day” policy.

The PSL franchise said the policy allows players full freedom during rest days to spend personal time and mentally reset — something management considers essential during a demanding tournament schedule. There’s a clear recognition here: constant match intensity can take a toll, and short breaks can help maintain performance levels.

Multan Sultans officials added that the move is aimed at easing players out of high-pressure match situations and preparing them to return sharper and more focused. Balanced rest, they stressed, plays a key role in sustaining consistency across the competition.

Both players are expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the April 13 fixture. The management has also indicated that similar breaks will be extended to other players and coaching staff following that match, suggesting a broader rotation approach as the tournament progresses.

Also Read: PSL 11: Multan Sultans secure comfortable six-wicket win over Quetta

In their last match on April 05, Multan Sultans delivered a confident, all-round performance to secure a six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the 13th match of PSL 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium, chasing down a target that never really looked out of reach.

Set 167, the Multan Sultans paced their innings with a sense of control that stood out in this phase of PSL 11. They reached the target with 15 balls to spare, losing just four wickets along the way, and never allowing the required rate to spiral into pressure.

The tone was set early in PSL 11 when the opening pair came out firing. Sahibzada Farhan and Colin Smith put together a rapid 71-run stand in just five overs, a burst of intent that immediately put Quetta Gladiators on the back foot. Farhan looked particularly aggressive, striking a quick 32 off 14 balls before Alzarri Joseph broke the stand, just as the innings threatened to run away.

Quetta briefly clawed back into the contest — another wicket followed soon after, this time Josh Philippe falling to Saud Shakeel. But by then, the damage had already been done in this PSL 11 encounter, with Multan Sultans comfortably ahead in the chase.

Smith anchored the innings with a fluent 53 off 35 balls, while Shan Masood joined him to steady things further. The pair stitched together a useful partnership that took the game deeper into Multan’s favour, a key phase in this PSL 11 match where composure mattered as much as strike rate.

Even when wickets fell — and they did, at a few crucial moments — the Sultans never truly lost control. Arafat Minhas chipped in before Masood took charge, guiding the side home with an unbeaten 46, ensuring Multan Sultans crossed the line in the 18th over of this PSL 11 fixture.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators had posted 166/7, a total that always felt slightly below par in the context of PSL 11 conditions. Their innings began on a shaky note, with both openers dismissed cheaply, and although skipper Saud Shakeel tried to steady things, the early losses left them chasing the game.

Shakeel’s 56 was the backbone of Quetta’s effort, built with patience rather than power, while Jacob provided late resistance with an unbeaten 49. But it never felt quite enough against a Multan side that kept picking up wickets at regular intervals throughout this PSL 11 contest.

Hasan Nawaz was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with three wickets, while Arafat Minhas supported well with two. Their efforts ensured Quetta never really got the chance to accelerate late on, which in a tournament like PSL 11, often makes all the difference.

In the end, it was a polished performance from Multan Sultans — disciplined, aggressive when needed, and measured throughout — the kind of win that can quietly build momentum as PSL 11 moves deeper into its early stages.