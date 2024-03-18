Multan Sultan faces Islamabad United in PSL 9 final

KARACHI: Multan Sultans scored 114 runs for the loss of four wickets after 15 overs against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 Final here at National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Batting first after winning the Toss, Multan Sultans managed to put 111-4 runs on the scoreboard after 15 overs thanks to Usman Khan’s unbeaten fifty

Usman Khan* (57 off 39) and Khushdil Shah (9 off 11) are at the crease. Yasir Khan (6), David Willey (6), Captain Muhammad Rizwan (26) and Johnson Charles (4) are the batters to be dismissed so far.

For Islamabad United Imad Wasim took three wickets, giving away 20 runs in his three overs. Shadab Khan also picked up a wicket for 22 runs in his three overs

Alex Hales has been benched and Colin Munro is back in the side while Multan Sultans are unchanged.

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi.

HEAD TO HEAD

Matches 15, Islamabad United 7, Multan Sultans 8